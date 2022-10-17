Scam Alert: SA Post Office warns of custom fee scam

Cape Town - The South African Post Office (Sapo) has urged customers to be aware of a new scam doing the rounds. Fraudulent emails are sent to customers requesting payment on outstanding customs fees.

The email urges the customer to do the payment online. “The SA Post Office has become aware of emails meant to convince the receiver to pay money into the account of fraudsters. “Members of the public receive an email stating that a parcel addressed to them is being retained because customs fees on it are outstanding.

“The notice entices them to click on a link which leads them to a website where they can make a payment to release the fictitious parcel. “Emails are sent from the server of the SA Post Office originate from @postoffice.co.za. The scam emails are sent from different servers,” Sapo said. It said the email sent by scammers include a parcel number which start with the letters ZA. This was not generated by the Sapo and when tracked on the Sapo website the parcel number will not be able to issue any result.

The Sapo has urged anyone who received the emails to delete it immediately. “If there are customs fees payable on a parcel posted from abroad, the client pays the fees when they collect the parcel. “The Post Office gives customers the opportunity to check a parcel before they officially take it into possession, and therefore does not require the payment of any fees before the time of collection.

