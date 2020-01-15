Cape Town - After her dream trip to Mecca was dashed, umrah scam victim, Nerima Hendricks, says a generous Daily Voice reader has restored her faith in humanity.
Nerima, 59, from Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain says she was conned out of R24 000 which she had saved over seven years to fulfil her dream of going on her pilgrimage to the Muslim holy city.
Nerima was one of 40 people from Mitchells Plain and 18 from Strand who were allegedly conned by Imam Fasiegh Adams.
They were supposed to leave on umrah on 25 December but were left stranded when Adams cancelled the trip and disappeared with over R1.3 million of their money.
“For years I got up at 3am to make fresh pies, koeksisters, rotis and chicken burgers to sell.