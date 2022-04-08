School secretary shot and killed on her way to work in Manenberg

Cape Town - A 61-year-old Primrose Park Primary School secretary was shot and killed inside her vehicle while on her way to work. According to Western Cape authorities, the incident occurred at 7:15 this morning on Kunene Road, Primrose Park in Manenberg.

Images circulating online suggest that the suspects were in a white VW Citi golf with a missing number plate. Witnesses claim that the vehicle had three occupants inside. “Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues, after a shooting incident this morning. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for the attack is currently unknown, and investigations continue,” said Captain FC Van Wyk, Western Cape police spokesperson. A murder case has been opened for investigation.