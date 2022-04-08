Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

School secretary shot and killed on her way to work in Manenberg

A murder case has been opened by Manenberg police after a 61-year-old school secretary was killed in a shooting. File picture: Pixabay

A murder case has been opened by Manenberg police after a 61-year-old school secretary was killed in a shooting. File picture: Pixabay

Published 39m ago

Share

Cape Town - A 61-year-old Primrose Park Primary School secretary was shot and killed inside her vehicle while on her way to work.

According to Western Cape authorities, the incident occurred at 7:15 this morning on Kunene Road, Primrose Park in Manenberg.

Story continues below Advertisment

Images circulating online suggest that the suspects were in a white VW Citi golf with a missing number plate. Witnesses claim that the vehicle had three occupants inside.

“Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues, after a shooting incident this morning. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for the attack is currently unknown, and investigations continue,” said Captain FC Van Wyk, Western Cape police spokesperson.

A murder case has been opened for investigation.

More on this

Police have urged anyone with any information about the fatal shooting incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecrime, law and justiceSAPSCape TownCape FlatsShooting

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello