Scorching temperatures predicted for parts of the Western Cape from Thursday

Cape Town - The Cape experienced intermittent showers along its south coast on Wednesday. However temperatures are expected to peak from Thursday - with parts of the Western Cape set for a scorching 36 degrees. The Western Cape Government alerted the province to ‘heatwave conditions’ currently being experienced in the province.

South African Weather Services (SAWS) forecaster Kumsa Masizana told IOL on Wednesday that there was no heat wave. “For us([SAWS) to classify a heat wave, there needs to be a certain maximum temperature which is exceeded for three consecutive days,” Msizana said. Warm to hot temperatures are expected across the Western Cape. However, hot to very hot conditions are set for the West Coast district, Overberg district and touching the Cape Metropole area.

This includes the areas of Vredendal, Clanwilliam, Malmesbury and Worcester, to name a few. Hot to very hot conditions are said between 32 and 36 degrees, where it's predicted to last from Thursday to Friday. Whereas the Cape’s coastal areas, are expected to peak at 31 on Thursday. The intermittent showers along the Cape’s south coast have mostly cleared up thanks to the south-easterly wind following Tuesday’s humid and overcast conditions. However, no rain is forecast for the rest of the week, with exception of the possibility of a 30% chance of thundershowers over the Central Karoo on Sunday.