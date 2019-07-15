Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers, is expected to hand over 52 title deeds to recipients in Blue Downs, Cape Town. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Western Cape member of the executive council (MEC) for Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers, is expected to hand over 52 title deeds to recipients in Blue Downs, Cape Town, his office said on Monday. The handover has been made possible through the department’s Enhanced Extended Discounted Benefit Scheme (EEDBS) and will be held at Hillcrest Community Hall in Blue Downs Avenue on Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to handing these title deeds over to our beneficiaries, in particular, 82-year-old Magdalene Newman, who will receive her title deed at home. This once again demonstrates the Western Cape Government’s commitment to improving the lives of our residents,” said Simmers in a statement.

The title deed handover is part of the department’s strategic goal in prioritising the elderly by ensuring ownership of their properties, Simmers said.

“The department believes that handing over title deeds gives people a sense of security, dignity and pride in having full ownership of their properties,” he said.

African News Agency (ANA)