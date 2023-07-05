Sea Point woman dies after being swept off rocks

The woman who was rescued from Rocklands Beach in Sea Point, Cape Town, after she was swept out to sea has died on Wednesday. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Table Bay duty controller, Paula Leech, said they were alerted to a call out after 2pm on Tuesday, by City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officers after the woman was swept off the rocks.

It is alleged that she was walking along the rocks when she was swept into the sea by a giant wave. “On arrival on the scene sight of an adult female was seen drifting approximately 200 meters off-shore but sight of the female was lost in misty conditions with a heavy sea swell running,” Leech said. A helicopter returning to the V&A Waterfront diverted to assist in efforts to find the woman.

“On the NSRI rescue craft arriving on the scene a sweeping line search commenced and during the sea search, approximately 500 meters off-shore in rough seas, the female was located and recovered from the water onto the NSRI rescue craft,” Leech said. NSRI rescue swimmers and emergency services responded to a report of a body of a female floating in the Atlantic Ocean, close to the Sea Point promenade. An NSRI boat retrieved the body and the search was called off. Photo: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA) The woman was rushed to hospital. However, on Wednesday, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the woman was identified and hospital staff managed to contact her family.

“From all of the emergency services condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the Sea Point mom who sadly passed away in hospital during the early hours of this morning - Wednesday, July 5,” he said. “Her family were at her side. Hospital staff were able to locate her family, we believe from a necklace she was wearing when she was brought to the hospital by paramedics,” Lambinon said. He commended the hospital staff for their tireless efforts through the night in trying to save her.