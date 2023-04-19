Search continues for missing French sailor Emmanuel Dailler

The search continues for missing sailor Emmanuel Dailler. The 56-year-old Frenchman set sail aboard a white mono-hull sailing yacht from the Hout bay Yacht Club on March 2 for Martinique in the Caribbean. However, he was reported as overdue.

“The National Sea Rescue Institute, in co-operation with MRCC, are appealing to seafarers on the Atlantic ocean, islands across the Atlantic Ocean, West Africa coastal ports and Caribbean ports to keep a lookout and report any sightings or contact with AKELA II,” the NSRI said. The institute said the last-known contact with Dailler was on his departure from Hout Bay Yacht Club on March 2. “It was earlier suspected he was headed across the Atlantic to the French Caribbean. With no formal clarity to determine if he had set sail for the French Caribbean, we are widening our efforts to include the Indian Ocean, as he has a sister residing in Australia. We simply have no way and no new leads to suggest he went either way, across the Atlantic or across the Indian ocean. Hence, we are widening our appeal to include these areas,” the NSRI said.

NSRI CEO Cleeve Robertson said no formal search could be launched because there was no indication of where he could be, other than that he left Hout Bay Yacht Club expecting to head towards the French Caribbean. “Had he changed his mind and gone East is a mystery that we are hoping our wide appeal can help determine. We are extremely grateful, on behalf of the family, to all who have responded with their concerns. We are hoping someone comes forward, maybe fellow sailors, maybe fishermen, maybe a commercial motor vessel, who may have seen the plain white yacht at sea. This may help us to put one piece of this puzzle together in our ongoing efforts,” Robertson said. AKELA II has only marine VHF radio communications on-board. The yacht has no name appearing on the hull.