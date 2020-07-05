Search continues for Mitchells Plain man who went missing while fishing
Cape Town - A search is continuing between Gordon's Bay and Shark Point, east of Cape Town, along the coastline on the R44 coastal road for a 35-year-old man from Mitchells Plain in Cape Town who went missing in unknown circumstances on Saturday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.
The man was with family and friends who were angling along the coastline, NSRI Gordon's Bay station commander Alan Meiklejohn said on Sunday.
"The missing man was reportedly last seen about 100 metres from his cousin fishing along the rocks. Later, after he failed to return, they searched for him but found no sign of him and the alarm was raised," he said.
Just before 3pm on Saturday afternoon, NSRI Gordon's Bay duty crew were activated and the sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski was launched. An NSRI rescue vehicle, a Western Cape emergency medical services (EMS) rescue squad, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and City of Cape Town fire and rescue services, law enforcement, and traffic services also responded.
"An extensive search was carried out along the shoreline and at sea along the coastline. It remains unknown, the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the man, and police are investigating a missing persons report," Meiklejohn said.
NSRI Gordon's Bay, Cape Town law enforcement, and a Wilderness Search and Rescue technical rescue team were conducting a shoreline search on Sunday. A SAPS dive unit had been placed on alert.
"Fears are that the missing man may have fallen into the sea or may have been washed off rocks, but all possibilities are being investigated. The missing man, from Mitchell's Plain, Nadeem Kellerman, age 35, wearing a maroon jacket at the time, remains missing.
"Anyone with information that can assist police in the investigation related to this case should call Gordon's Bay police station 021-856-2677. Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time," Meiklejohn said.
African News Agency (ANA), editing by Jacques Keet