Search continues for Mitchells Plain man who went missing while fishing

Cape Town - A search is continuing between Gordon's Bay and Shark Point, east of Cape Town, along the coastline on the R44 coastal road for a 35-year-old man from Mitchells Plain in Cape Town who went missing in unknown circumstances on Saturday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

The man was with family and friends who were angling along the coastline, NSRI Gordon's Bay station commander Alan Meiklejohn said on Sunday.

"The missing man was reportedly last seen about 100 metres from his cousin fishing along the rocks. Later, after he failed to return, they searched for him but found no sign of him and the alarm was raised," he said.

Just before 3pm on Saturday afternoon, NSRI Gordon's Bay duty crew were activated and the sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski was launched. An NSRI rescue vehicle, a Western Cape emergency medical services (EMS) rescue squad, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and City of Cape Town fire and rescue services, law enforcement, and traffic services also responded.

"An extensive search was carried out along the shoreline and at sea along the coastline. It remains unknown, the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the man, and police are investigating a missing persons report," Meiklejohn said.