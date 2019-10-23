Search continues for mother, two kids after Herolds Bay beach outing









The 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers with her husband Ettienne. Photo: Facebook Cape Town – The desperate search for a mother and her two children who went missing in Herolds Bay, near George, continues. The 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers, her 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son were last seen on Tuesday. Her husband, Ettienne Scheepers, alerted the authorities when they failed to return home after a trip to the beach in Herolds Bay. Scheepers had driven to the beach in a charcoal VW Caravelle TDI minibus, with the registration CAW66036. “She was last seen at Herolds Bay. She never reported back home and her husband reported it to the police.

"A search party was launched but there were no results,” Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said.

The George Herald reported that police have issued an urgent appeal to social media users and the public in general to refrain from posting or spreading any rumours relating to the missing mother.

“We will issue an official statement regarding their disappearance as soon as possible. I urge people not to post unconfirmed information online,” said Pojie.

A Pink Ladies flyer has been sent out and is being widely shared on social media in the hope that it will assist with their safe return.



