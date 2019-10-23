Cape Town – The desperate search for a mother and her two children who went missing in Herolds Bay, near George, continues.
The 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers, her 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son were last seen on Tuesday.
Her husband, Ettienne Scheepers, alerted the authorities when they failed to return home after a trip to the beach in Herolds Bay.
Scheepers had driven to the beach in a charcoal VW Caravelle TDI minibus, with the registration CAW66036.
“She was last seen at Herolds Bay. She never reported back home and her husband reported it to the police.