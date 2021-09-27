Search continues for paddle skier who fell off in front of Kalk Bay restaurant

Cape Town – The search continued on Monday for a paddle skier who went missing at sea in Kalk Bay. A 32-year-old man fell off a paddle ski about 30 metres offshore in front of the Harbour House Restaurant on Sunday afternoon before disappearing under water, leading to members of the public raising the alarm.

When the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) arrived at the scene, two bystanders had volunteered to enter the water to try to rescue the man, who is believed to reside in Kalk Bay. Police have opened an investigation. “An extensive sea and shoreline search commenced. A police dive search was activated and they conducted scuba dive search effort. But there remains no sign of the missing man,” said the NSRI’s Craig Lambinon. ’’At 14h20, Sunday, 26 September, NSRI Simon's Town duty crew, NSRI Strandfontein duty crew and the City of Cape Town (CoCT) Water Rescue Network were activated following multiple eye-witness reports of a drowning in progress at Kalk Bay, in front of the Harbour House Restaurant,’’ Darren Zimmerman, the NSRI Simon’s Town station commander, said in a statement on Sunday.

’’A Police Dive Unit was activated and NSRI Simon's Town dispatched the sea rescue craft Donna Nicholas which was used to support the Police divers on the scene. ’’Police divers conducted scuba dive search efforts but there remains no sign of the missing man. Police divers, supported by Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services rescue divers, will continue in an ongoing search and recovery operation. ’’While family of the missing man have not been located, it is believed that he resides in Kalk Bay and he is known to locals. Police have opened an investigation.’’