Photo: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN - A South African Police Service (SAPS) dive unit and other officers are continuing an ongoing search for a man, believed to be aged 30, who went missing at Strand Beach in False Bay, east of Cape Town, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday. NSRI Gordons Bay station commander Alan Meiklejohn said the duty crew were activated at 12.31pm on Saturday afternoon following reports of two men being swept out to sea, and in difficulty in the surf and believed to be caught in rip currents.

Strand Lifesaving dispatched lifeguards to respond to that stretch of beach near to the Lourens River and they launched their rescue rigid inflatable boat to initiate a search.

NSRI Gordons Bay launched a sea rescue craft and dispatched rescue swimmers. The EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter also responded, as did Cape Town fire and rescue services and a fire department dive unit, marine law enforcement, and paramedics, among others.

The fire and rescue services dive unit members launched a rescue jet-ski, as did the marine law enforcement officers, to join the NSRI sea rescue craft in a sea search. Shore crew conducted a shoreline search and an air search was carried out by the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter.