Search for boy who went missing at Gansbaai harbour while fishing with friends

A Police Dive Unit is continuing to search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday afternoon at Gansbaai harbour, but hopes are fading that they will find him.

He allegedly fell into the water on the outside of the harbour wall while fishing with friends. The NSRI Hermanus duty crew were alerted to the incident at 4.44pm yesterday.

NSRI Hermanus station commander Deon Langenhoven said the child may have slipped and fallen into the water as they were preparing to go home.

The sea rescue craft Rotarian Burnett was launched and the Weestern Cape government Health EMS and the SA Police Service responded to the scene.

“On arrival on the scene, it was found that local divers had initiated a search in the water which was joined by NSRI, EMS paramedics and Police,” said Langenhoven.