Search under way for child missing at sea in Hermanus

The search is on for a nine-year-old boy who was last seen playing in the surf in Skulphoek, Hermanus on Thursday. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the Hermanus duty crew were activated following eyewitness reports of a drowning in progress at around 1pm.

“The NSRI Hermanus duty phone and the Overstrand emergency control received calls raising the alarm of a child in difficulties in the water at Skulphoek, Hermanus,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon. He said multiple emergency services responded. “On arrival on the scene, a search commenced for the nine-year-old local male child who had last been seen in the surf in amongst rocks, in the water, along the rocky shoreline.

“It is not clear yet, but it is suspected that while playing with friends, with an inflatable lilo and a beach ball in shallow surf during an incoming tide, the child may have been caught in waves washing over rocks and then caught in rip currents. “Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search there remains no signs of the child.” Lambinon said SAPS Water Policing and Diving Services were alerted and continuing in ongoing search efforts.

“Family of the missing child are in the care of police and all care, thoughts and compassion are with the family and friends of the missing child in this difficult time,” said Lambinon. Last week, two well-known fisherman died following a boat capsize in Bantry Bay. A man, believed to be in his 20s, survived the incident.