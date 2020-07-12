Search underway in Cape Town for missing 12-year-old girl
Cape Town – A search was underway on Sunday for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town on Wednesday.
Linamandla Sithonga went missing after she was dropped off at her school on Wednesday by scholar transport. She never attended any of her classes.
Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: "This office can confirm that a case of a 12-year-old missing girl has been reported on 2020-07-08.
"She is a learner at a primary school in Eastridge. It is alleged the she was dropped off at school the morning on Thursday at about 08:45, however, she never attended any of her classes. It is further alleged when the driver who dropped her off came to pick her up she was not at school.
"At the time of her disappearance she was wearing school uniform, Van Wyk said.
Police with sniffer dogs together with neighbourhood watch members were scouring the area on Sunday.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing person is urgently requested to contact Sergeant Mnkomo at Mitchell’s Plain FCS on 082 522 1066.IOL