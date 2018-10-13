Cape Town - The police's anti-gang unit has made a further breakthrough into the murder of Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien with the arrest of a second suspect.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said anti-gang unit members hit the ground running this week when they were deployed in areas such as Hanover Park, Lavender Hill and Bonteheuwel in an intervention to fight gang violence.

Potelwa said: "This morning, a second suspect in the Noordien case was arrested. The 17-year-old was arrested on Athburg Walk, Hanover Park, by members of the anti-gang unit. He is expected to appear in court on Monday."

"In the same operation in Athburg Walk, seven wanted suspects were arrested by the Unit for an array of crimes including robbery, theft and possession of drugs. They will appear in court soon."

Minister of Police Bheki Cele in attendance of the funeral of Ameerodien Noordien, a Gift of the Givers volunteer, who was killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park last week. PHOTO: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Earlier in the week, a 21-year-old suspect was arrested for the murder of Noordien after he handed himself over to Philippi police in response to being pursued by police officials.

On Thursday morning, two suspects had also been arrested in Netreg for possession of unlicensed firearms following shooting in the area where suspects had earlier sped off in a Mini Cooper hijacked on Milnerton.

Potelwa said the deployments of the multi-disciplinary team comprising Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit members, as well as detectives, followed an announcement by the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele that the Anti-Gang Unit would be established in response to anti-gang protest incidents across Cape Town.

"Operations by the Unit led by Major General Andre Lincoln are set to continue in other areas as dictated by crime patterns and trends. The Unit will be launched officially on 01 November 2018."

Noordien was shot dead after being caught in the crossfire between rival gangs in Hanover Park in Cape Town a week ago.

