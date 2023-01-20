Second suspect linked to Cape cop’s murder arrested

Cape Town - The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime (NPVC) team based in Bellville together with members deployed at Lockdown operation on Friday arrested a 33-year-old suspect who is linked to the murder of a Police officer which took place on the 1st June 2022. The arrest comes after a lengthy tracing of a suspect operation.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is alleged that on the morning of June 1, 2022, 49-year-old warrant officer Siyakubonga Gladson Mpakathi was shot and killed in Ngulube Street, Browns Farm. According to the Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, a Warrant Officer attached to the Rapid Rail Unit was driving towards the Philippi railway station in his private vehicle when he was shot through the vehicle window and died on the scene. “This arrest follows the arrest of his co-accused Xolisa Lufutha (42) who was arrested on the 18 November 2022 and was successfully denied bail by the court of law.”

“The suspect is set to make his first appearance on the 23 January 2023 at Athlone Magistrate’s Court,” Hani said. Meanwhile in Free State, four people were arrested swiftly after the discovery of the body of a 75-year-old man in his house in Brandfort. According to the police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng, on Thursday, at about 09:00, the domestic worker alerted the SAPS of the gruesome discovery.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The deceased was found in a pool of blood, he sustained a wound on his head and it is suspected that a blunt object was used. Emergency Medical Service personnel were summoned to the scene and he was certified dead,” Thakeng said. Thakeng further revealed that a case of murder was registered, and information was received that was operationalised. “Thereafter, a house was identified in Majwemasweu, three suspects and the house owner, who is a traditional healer were found.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“The house was searched and a cellphone belonging to the deceased as well as an unlicensed 22 Star pistol was found and seized. The traditional healer was found in possession of the unlicensed firearm,” Thakeng added. The three arrested suspects, aged 21, 23 and 31 and the traditional healer (38) are facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and murder. They will appear in the Brandfort Magistrate’s Court on 23 January, 2023.