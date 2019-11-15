Three life sentences were handed to post office worker, Luyanda Botha for the murder and rape of UCT student, Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)
Cape Town - While some have applauded the swift conclusion of the Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case, others on social media have lamented that the sentence for her killer 'isn't enough'.

Post office worker Luyanda Botha was found guilty on four counts including rape, murder and obstructing the administration of justice and sentenced to three life sentences and five years for obstruction of justice.

Count one and count four will run concurrently which means Botha will spend 75 years behind bars. He will also not be eligible for parole before the first 25 years have been served.

On social media, there have been a variety of reactions but many have complained about Botha's sentence not being enough.

IOL