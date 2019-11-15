Post office worker Luyanda Botha was found guilty on four counts including rape, murder and obstructing the administration of justice and sentenced to three life sentences and five years for obstruction of justice.

Count one and count four will run concurrently which means Botha will spend 75 years behind bars. He will also not be eligible for parole before the first 25 years have been served.

On social media, there have been a variety of reactions but many have complained about Botha's sentence not being enough.

This life sentence isn't enough though.

I believe if you get a life sentence, you supposed feel the pain that you put the victim thru with that being said he deserves castration as well #UyineneMrwetyana — Ivi. (@_sauce_central) November 15, 2019

Can't get over how that Monster killed #UyineneMrwetyana — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) November 15, 2019

This man deserves more than just 3 life sentences. And to think that he is eligible to apply for parole after 25years into his sentence? This is not enough. #Bringbackdeathsentence #UyineneMrwetyana — Leesar🌹💄💋 (@simply_leesar) November 15, 2019

#UyineneMrwetyana he deserve this punishment klaar. Cause he might beat the system and walk as a free man in no time. pic.twitter.com/v8uYiJW5ce — Abut'Lebogang (@AbutLebogang) November 15, 2019

No amount of justice will actually heal the family's hearts. 💔



Can our Prisons at least operate like Thailand Prisons where prisoners are only getting food from their families and not from the state? 🤔



I'd be happy!

#UyineneMrwetyana — @sbu_gift (@Sbusisoncoka) November 15, 2019

I am muting the hashtag #UyineneMrwetyana because it is so triggering for me. #AmINext is more than a hashtag, it's our lived experiences, the fact that we survived but she didn't! 💔 I am doing this for my Mental Health 😭. I still wanna yell 💔 — Nancy نانسي Handabile (@arushapot) November 15, 2019

The convicted rapist is gonna enjoy 3full meals a day, a roof over his head with a warm bed, health care, a shot at tertiary education,a fully equipped gym n vocational training. Innocent SAns can't afford those privileges. R u rewarding criminals? #LuyandaBotha #UyineneMrwetyana — Dallas Maloka (@DallasMaloka) November 15, 2019

Say it with me: Life should mean LIFE. NO parole for violent rapists and murderers. We are tired of having to share space with them. We have enough to worry about. #UyineneMrwetyana — Mia (@marielouise_82) November 15, 2019

#UyineneMrwetyana these judges are unnecessarily dramatic. So 3 life sentences that will 'run" concurrently means in total 25 years? That's lenient! pic.twitter.com/cpbcFvnCVK — #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) November 15, 2019