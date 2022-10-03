Serial puppy beggar convicted and sentenced

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope’s Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of a serial puppy beggar in Cape Town. The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court has convicted Selwyn Taylor on charges of animal cruelty, obstruction, assault and using animals to beg for money, which are all violations of the City of Cape Town’s Animal Keeping by-law.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors along with the City’s Law Enforcement officers, apprehended Taylor who used animals to solicit money from members of the public. “Taylor, in his 30s, had been arrested twice in the space of a week earlier this year. He had become aggressive when the SPCA’s inspector tried to remove the puppy on one occasion, and also assaulted Mayco member for urban mobility Roberto Quintas, who had attempted to help the inspector. Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse. File Picture “After receiving many complaints from members of the public, we warned Taylor several times to stop, and also confiscated the animals he was trying to sell, but he continued regardless, said Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.

The court sentenced Taylor to a fine of R1 000 or 30 days imprisonment, with a further three-year suspended sentence to a fine of R2 000 or 60 days imprisonment. Pieterse said he hopes Taylor’s conviction and sentencing sends a strong message to individuals who exploit animals and people’s kindness. He said he also hoped this deters would-be perpetrators from using pets to solicit donations from concerned Capetonians.

“We also urge members of the public not to give money to beggars using animals. It’s the worst thing to do. Rather call the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and we’ll take the animal into safekeeping,” Pieterse added. [email protected] IOL