Seven families left destitute by fire in Cape Town informal settlement

Cape Town – A community is reeling in shock after several families were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs after a fire ravaged through an informal settlement in Cape Town on Thursday. Seven dwellings from the Cathkin Village informal settlement in Heideveld burnt to the ground in what is suspected to be a case of arson.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported. According to the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said firefighters received the call-out to structures alight in Fifth Avenue at 4.13am. A fire ripped through the Cathkin Village informal Settlement in Heideveld on Thursday morning. Photo: supplied “Crews from Epping, Gugulethu and Ottery fire stations responded, with a total of five firefighting appliances and 24 firefighters arriving to fight the fire.

“The blaze was extinguished by 5.55am,” Carelse said. Speaking to IOL, resident and chairman of the Brothers for Justice neighbourhood watch, Abdullah Jack, said investigations were under way as the fire was suspected to be a case of arson. “One of our members living in the flats adjacent to the camp saw three guys standing by the wendy houses and immediately after, the fire started,” he said.

A fire ripped through the Cathkin Village informal Settlement in Heideveld on Thursday morning. Photo: supplied Witnesses immediately informed residents, but Jack said the affected families lost everything. “Seven dwellings were affected which include an elderly couple looking after their grandchildren, one is blind and the other has autism. Another affected resident is a cancer patient,” he said. There was also a great concern as a number of children have been affected and school starts in the next two weeks.

Jack said they have also been struggling without water for a week. “The City used to drop water at the camp, however, for the past week there has been no water. “A committee has been formed to establish why there is no longer water,” he added.