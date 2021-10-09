Seven things to do during load shedding

Cape Town – Load shedding seems to be back and not one South African can say that they have missed it. While it is an annoyance, our lives don’t have to come to a complete standstill because the power is out. Here are seven things you can do in the few hours of darkness. Talk and bond

Load shedding is a great time to bond and talk about whatever is on your mind. Every conversation needs a common ground, and what better way to use a mutual hate for load shedding as your common ground and conversation starter. From there, talk about how your day went or discuss Squid Game, since everyone is doing that anyway. Meditate Meditation is a wonderful way to de-stress and restore your inner peace, especially if you had a long day at work (work from home counts too). During load shedding, it also tends to be quieter, so take advantage of the silence and meditate.

Candlelit dinner If you have a special someone in your life, load shedding is a good opportunity to bring some spark in your love life, even if there is no spark in your electronic appliances. Take out those candles at the back of the drawer and whip up a delicious meal. Or order take-out if you aren’t in the mood to cook. Board games

When last have you played a board game? No, Scrabble GO doesn’t really count. Switch on your phone’s torch and play a good ol’ game of Scrabble or Monopoly. Perhaps Cards Against Humanity if you aren’t feeling the nostalgia. Not only is it a time to bond, but it will make time fly. Watch a movie I recommend only watching a movie or series if you have enough battery power on your phone or laptop. Finish that series that has been in your “Continue watching” list for months.

Take a nap Take a nap ... but only if the load shedding takes place during the day. Taking a nap when load shedding is at night, or close to your usual sleeping time, doesn’t count. Naps are a good way to recharge when your phone can’t. Type up a to-do list for the next day