Cape Town – The Western Cape Government (WCG) says the current rainy weather conditions has led to several provincial roads to be closed to ensure road users safety. The province said it was hard at work in a bid to ensure that all provincial roads under its jurisdiction were open to traffic once it was safe to do so.

This comes as the Western Cape continues to experience stormy weather conditions with considerable downpours and strong wind in several areas. The inclement weather is expected to continue into the weekend. “I wish to thank the teams that support the work of the department in opening roads as quickly as possible to ensure free flowing traffic throughout the province,” Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers said.

“I further plead with road users to respect and adhere to road closure signage. While a road may look safe, technical experts have different standards they use to determine whether a road should be closed. “Road users should further never cross causeways or bridges or drive through roads that are flooded as the road surface may have been damaged or washed away,” Simmers said. Simmers further added that the following provincial routes are currently affected:

Bainskloof Pass: Closed till further notice due to flooding at the causeway leading to the pass Franschhoek Pass: Closed due to a slip Goudini Road closed due to flooding Slanghoek Road: Section of road has been washed away and a single lane traffic accommodation is in place at this section Du Toitskloof Pass closed Mitchell’s Pass closed due to mudlsides. “The teams are working tirelessly across the road network to reopen routes as soon as they are deemed sufficiently clear and safe,” Simmers said. Simmers also said that the department is further closely monitoring the R44 Clarence Drive where they continually launch mop-up operations due to minor rock falls. He maintained that the situation on provincial roads may change as routes are cleared or weather deteriorates or improves and further updates will be shared.