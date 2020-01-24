Sex worker found dead in broken down car in Cape Town









The unidentified woman's body was found in a car parked in Brooklyn. Cape Town - Mystery surrounds the death of an alleged prostitute whose body was found in a parking lot in Brooklyn on Wednesday. Maitland police were called to the scene at Janphil flats shortly after 12 pm where the woman was found in a broken down Toyota Avanza. A witness, who asked not to be named, says the woman was a hooker who worked on the corner of Justin Street and Koeberg Road and had been sleeping in the car. She says she found the woman lying on the backseat with her legs spread two days earlier, and gave her a pair of jeans. Police spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo, confirms: “An inquest docket has been registered for investigation after a body of an unknown female was found inside a Toyota Avanza at Justin Street at about 12.32pm.

“The age and the identity of the deceased is yet to be determined. The circumstances surrounding this matter are being investigated and arrests are yet to be effected.”

Maitland Community Police Forum (CPF) spokesperson, Justin Kumlehn, says crime-fighters are shocked by the incident.

“We hope that SAPS will leave no stone unturned in order to establish exactly what happened and bring those responsible to book should it be established that foul play was involved. We have heard rumours that she was a prostitute but that has no significance as a woman is dead and that what led up to this needs to be investigated.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Maitland police on 021 506 9425.

Daily Voice