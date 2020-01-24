Maitland police were called to the scene at Janphil flats shortly after 12 pm where the woman was found in a broken down Toyota Avanza.
A witness, who asked not to be named, says the woman was a hooker who worked on the corner of Justin Street and Koeberg Road and had been sleeping in the car.
She says she found the woman lying on the backseat with her legs spread two days earlier, and gave her a pair of jeans.
Police spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo, confirms: “An inquest docket has been registered for investigation after a body of an unknown female was found inside a Toyota Avanza at Justin Street at about 12.32pm.