‘Sexy boys’ gang boss survives attempted hit at Cape cemetery

Cape Town - Alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen has survived yet another attempted hit after walking away unharmed from a shooting at a cemetery on Monday. Booysen, 56, told the Daily Voice he and a small group attended a private memorial in Durbanville when gunmen opened fire on him. His bodyguards allegedly fired back at the gunmen who fled the scene, colliding with several cars in their getaway. Booysen confirmed he was not harmed in the incident but was not willing to comment further. Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, confirmed the shooting and said nobody was injured in the shooting.

“Shortly after this incident at around 11.55am, a blue Mazda with two male occupants collided with three motor vehicles on the corners of Durbanville and Eversdal roads.

“The two male occupants of the Mazda, who were armed, then hijacked a BMW and ordered the victim to drive towards Bellville where they got out of the vehicle and fled further on foot.

“It is not certain if these two suspects were involved in the shooting incident earlier.

“The hijacked victim was left unharmed and returned to Durbanville where he reported his ordeal, however he declined to register a case.

“The finer aspects of our investigation cannot be disclosed at this premature stage.”

The latest attempt on Donkie’s life - the sixth in two years - comes just months after he publicly challenged murder suspect Zane Kilian to come clean about who hired him to track the cellphone of slain top cop, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Shortly after Kinnear was assassinated outside his Bishop Lavis home, Donkie revealed that he too was being tracked by Kilian and called on the former rugby player to spill the beans about who hired him.

Last week Donkie appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court alongside controversial businessman Mark Lifman and alleged 27s gang boss William “Red” Stevens.

The trio was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and m oney laundering for the murder of “steroid king” Brian Wainstein who was killed in his Constantia home in 2017.

The state said the three suspects had meetings in May 2017 to discuss the assassination.

Aleged 27 gangsters - Fabian Cupido and brothers Matthew and Sheldon Breet - were sentenced.

Lifman, Booysen and Stevens were released on bail of R100 000 each.

DAILY VOICE