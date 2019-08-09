Charlene May is an attorney at the Women's Legal Centre in Cape Town.

Cape Town - Charlene May grew up on the Cape Flats where domestic violence was rife and women were often disempowered, both in their homes and in a system that did not recognise them as the equals of the men they lived and worked with. This laid the foundation for a life of activism and a commitment to fighting for the rights of women.



It's not surprising that Charlene chose to use her legal training to further this activism.





When I arrived at her office for our interview I was immediately struck by her ready smile and warm, but very firm, handshake. Here was a woman, I quickly surmised, who knew what her purpose was and who felt comfortable in the space she inhabits.





Charlene and her colleagues at the Women's Legal Centre in Cape Town have made it their mission to advocate for women and "tell women's stories from a legal perspective".