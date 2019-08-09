Some of those in her care have disabilities, potentially life-threatening conditions and behavioural problems at school. And yet she tackles each of these obstacles with positivity and determination.





One of the children who have found a home with Samuels is "Blom", who was a baby when police found her in a drain eight years ago. The little girl has been in Samuels' care ever since.





Samuels also shares proud moments: On eager pupil received three certificates of achievement and a medal at school, and Samuels even managed to send one of her "daughters" to her matric ball dressed to the nines.



Samuels does not have a lot of resources at her disposal and although she is not keen on asking for help she reaches out to her network of contacts and friends if one of her wards are in need.





Samuel maintains an open-door policy. If anyone in the neighbourhood needs a sandwich, a plate of food, a shoulder to lean on, Samuels is their go-to person.

On Women's Day, this phenomenal woman is hosting an event at a community hall to celebrate women from the local soup kitchen. She managed to collect toiletries and groceries which she will gift the ladies.