'She still told us we need to do her hair for school,' says sister of slain Delft teen

A Delft family was reeling in shock after their daughter was gunned down by unknown gunmen days before she had to start school. Bronwin van Willing, 18, from the Hague in Delft was sent to the local tuckshop by her grandmother to buy a loaf of bread but instead paid with her life on Wednesday, January 8.

The teenager, who was set to start Grade 11 at Delft High School next week was excited for the school year to begin. Speaking to IOL, Van Willing’s sister, Lauren said this was a huge blow to the family. She said her sister was excited about starting the new school year.

“She was very excited as she was about to start Grade 11 this year. She still told us we need to do her hair for school,” Lauren said. Van Willing, who lived with her grandmother, was sent to the shop at the time of her murder. “My grandmother sent her to the shop to buy a bread. As she was coming back a car was in the road and started shooting. As she was running, they were running after her,” Lauren said painfully.

“It was like they were chasing her because she saw who was shooting. She was first shot in the back. But then he came and shot her in the face.” She said the family was shattered at the loss and described her only sibling as someone with a vibrant personality. “Bronwin was a very joyful person. She was talkative, always laughing, always joking around,” Lauren explained.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed the shooting incident in Junker Street in The Hague at 8.50pm. “[SA Police Service] SAPS members on duty attended to a complaint at the mentioned address and on arrival found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the back,” Van Wyk said. He said the car used in the shooting was found abandoned.

“It was later discovered that the vehicle was hijacked in Bishop Lavis in July 2024. This vehicle was handed in as exhibit and processing. No arrest has been made as yet, investigations continue,” Van Wyk said. Anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]