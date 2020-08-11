#SheIsMyRock: ’Time for women to stop dimming our lights’

Women's Month is an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on women's achievements, including those in the workplace. Apart from their traditional roles as mothers, wives and caregivers, statistics show that women are making great progress in business, politics, academic and economic careers with more and more women reaching top positions. In the second edition of its Global Report of Women in Tourism in 2019, UNWTO found that 54% of the tourism workforce globally is female. Technology has also been a major catalyst for empowerment, providing women with access to more training opportunities and stimulating female entrepreneurship through easier access to the tourism market. The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) supports the empowerment of women in the workplace and its team is made up of a number of dynamic and inspiring individuals. We asked three of these remarkable women at TMACC what Women’s Day means to them: Tasneem Rajie, Executive Manager: Human Resources

Why do you think we need to support women’s empowerment and gender equality, especially in the workplace?

While the ‘women-in-the-workplace equality’ movement has shifted in leaps and bounds, to the point that one has to ask whether this conversation is still relevant, there still seems to be an unspoken, deeply subconscious need for women to lead with their masculinity in the workplace in order to garner the same validity and serious attention that is typically afforded to our male counterparts.

Do you have any female leaders (local or international) that you admire? Why?

All women are admirable in their own right, they may not be celebrities or acclaimed personalities, they are us – the everyday heroes who strive to make a difference.

What’s your Women’s Month message?

Given the current global crisis we find ourselves in, there has never been a better time for women to lead in the workplace with their feminine energy. People, organisations and the world need to heal. To heal, we need love and compassion. This is where women shine – these are the gifts we bring to this world. I believe now, in particular, we are called upon to be courageous. Let’s stop dimming our lights. Let’s embrace our gifts and realise the value that they bring to the workplace. The world needs us!

Marie Abraham, Environmental Control Officer

Why do you think we need to support women’s empowerment and gender equality, especially in the workplace?

I think women have as much to give in the workplace as men do. Women often have a different view on things, putting problems and issues at the workplace into a different perspective. By empowering women, this has a positive affect on their families and communities, too. It is important to me to show my daughters that a woman can be a mother and have a successful career.

Do you have any female leaders (local or international) that you admire? Why?

I have two. Mother Teresa for her absolute compassion towards humanity, and committing her life to the upliftment and improvement of others’ lives. I also admire Jacinda Ardern – the Prime Minister of New Zealand. She has shown that working mothers can attain everything they aspire to if they put their mind to it.

What’s your Women’s Month message?

As mothers, sisters, wives and friends, we need to stand together and support each other, especially during this difficult time.

Giselle Esau, Executive Manager: Brand

Why do you think we need to support women’s empowerment and gender equality, especially in the workplace?

As women, we work as hard as men. But I believe that we have to work harder to make sure that our voices are heard. Women deserve equal remuneration and respect.

Do you have any female leaders (local or international) that you admire? Why?

Michelle Obama, who said “When they go low, we go high.” This quote inspires me to always treat people with respect and to take the high road. It reminds me to continue to grow with patience and to lead with love whenever possible.

What’s your Women’s Month message?

Keep fighting, never remain silent in the face of adversity or inequality, and remember who you are and what you deserve.

