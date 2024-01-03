Shelley Point Hotel fire: Mopping up operations to take another day or two as firefighters monitor hotspots

Following a day of intense firefighting efforts, Saldanha Bay Mayor André Truter provided a final report on the Shelley Point Hotel fire, saying that the fire has been extinguished and mopping up operations were underway. Truter confirmed that the fire began in one of the kitchen buildings at around 7 am.

The fire prompted the evacuation of all guests and staff as fire crews from Saldanha Bay Municipality, West Coast District Municipality, Swartland Municipality, and Bergrivier Municipality swiftly mobilised to the scene, preventing the fire from spreading to surrounding houses. More than eight hours of relentless firefighting ultimately brought the fire under control. Working on Fire, with assistance from Western Cape Government Disaster Management Centre, played a crucial role with two firefighting helicopters. The mop-up and cooling down phase was expected to take another day or two.

As of 6pm on Tuesday, Truter reported that the Saldanha Bay Municipality Fire Chief and crew were still on-site, engaged in mop-up operations and monitoring the area throughout the night. Truter expressed gratitude to the dedicated crews and emphasised the remarkable achievements in containing the blaze. Truter acknowledged the pivotal role played by Working on Fire's aerial support and the helicopter teams for their exceptional work, dumping multiple loads of water on the blaze. The mayor expressed gratitude to Aircraft Support Vehicles in supporting the aircraft.

Truter extended thanks to all the brave firefighters who prevented the fire from spreading into the golf estate and surrounding areas. The surrounding communities were also acknowledged for their support, providing water and sustenance to the exhausted crews. Despite the loss of the landmark hotel, Truter commended the bravery and dedication witnessed during the firefighting efforts. Truter urged the community to keep the brave firefighting crews in their prayers as they continue their efforts to ensure the area is safe and secure.