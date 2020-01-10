Shock as girls' panties found in children's home staffer's desk









Worn panties in desk drawer Cape Town - Girls at the Beitun-Nur Home for Destitute Children in Schaapkraal will be screened for abuse after shocking new revelations that panties were found in the office of the administrator. This comes just a day after administrator, Ishmail Davids, and chairperson, Moulana Shafiek Alaway, resigned amid a child porn scandal which rocked the Schaapkraal community. The duo were on Tuesday confronted by angry parents, donors and former board members who demanded answers to allegations of financial mismanagement and privacy violations at the home after they discovered Davids had installed CCTV cameras without consent. The home accommodates 11 destitute girls aged between three and 16. In addition they revealed that child pornography was found on Davids’ office computer, which was confiscated.

Zona Morton, one of the newly elected committee members, says even more shocking was the discovery of panties in Davids’ drawers.

“We came across children’s underwear in his desk drawer and one was found under a packet of wet wipes,” says Morton.

“When we confronted him, he said the children’s things were all over.

“But the underwear was not new, it was worn and was not clean.

“We informed the police and the department of social development and they very quickly stepped in.”

The Daily Voice contacted Davids but he referred queries to his lawyer Nazeem Isaacs.

“At this stage I cannot comment as we have not yet consulted with the client.

Ishmail Davids and Moulana Shafiek Alaway (left)

“Several allegations were made at the meeting that took us by surprise and I need to consult with my client first,” says Isaacs.

Morton says the computer, used by the girls, had porn that were easily accessible.

“We cannot indicate whether they opened the files or not, but we can confirm that the files were not protected with a password.”

Meanwhile, a new committee has been appointed to oversee the home's restoration.

“The department of social development has committed to complete the assessments of the girls this week and the Schaapkraal community have stepped in (to assist),” says Morton.

“We have received help from plumbers, electricians and gardeners to fix the problems at the home so it is ready for when the girls return.”

Morton says the board also discovered that funds were removed from the home’s bank account and a Mercedes Vito minivan worth R115 000 purchased without authorisation.

Daily Voice