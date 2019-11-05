Shock as man accused of murdering wife, burying body granted R5K bail









Police at the scene. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - “I always knew it was that vark (pig).”

These are the words uttered by the best friend of murdered Abenise Bowes as relatives watched in disbelief as her husband, Dwight, was granted R5 000 bail at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday. Wearing a grey tracksuit pants and a green hoodie, the 39-year-old man appeared nervous, as he stood before Magistrate Goolam Bawa. He faces life in prison for allegedly assaulting his wife and burying her on a veld just metres from their Lotus River home. Dwight was arrested on Friday for the 2017 murder, after a determined detective spent over two years obtaining more than 10 witness statements about the day Abenise vanished. Her relatives told the Daily Voice that after 10 years of marriage, Abenise had finally decided to leave Dwight as he allegedly frequently abused her.

Dwight Bowes with his wife Abenise. Picture: Supplied

The State prosecutor told the court that on the day she went missing, she had planned to move out of their home.

The post-mortem revealed she died as a result of blunt force injuries to the head.

Her family got a shock when they heard the State was not opposing bail, as he was not deemed a flight risk.

The State proposed R10 000, but Bawa granted bail for R5 000 after being told he could not afford the R10 000.

Bawa read out a long list of names of State witnesses and informed Dwight he may not make contact with them while out on bail.

Some of the witnesses are apparently his own relatives.

Abenise’s brother, Celin Galant, 38, says while his sister went missing on 30 March 2017, he only found out two days later when he asked Dwight why she had not arrived yet for his wedding.

“I will never forget, it was my wedding that Saturday. She went missing on the Thursday and he told us nothing. Only when I asked why she had not arrived did he tell me she was missing. It was devastating.”

Her older brother, Lorenzo Galant, 40, says he was always suspicious of Dwight after he found Abenise’s clothes behind their home.

“I recognised the clothes and still told the detective. We just want justice for our sister and we cannot believe he was granted bail,” he says.

Her best friend, who asked not to be named, says she was not surprised when she learned of Dwight’s arrest.

“I always knew it was that vark (pig). I have seen his handiwork. She always had bruises,” she said.

Daily Voice