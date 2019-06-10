Crowds gather at a horror accident in Mitchells Plain. Photo: Supplied.

Cape Town - A 22-year-old student teacher, who started her internship at a Mitchells Plain school last week, was killed on the second day of her new job. The pretty young woman was interning at Northwood Primary School in Woodlands and was on her way to work when she was hit by an allegedly speeding driver.

Intersection

According to witnesses, Asheka Buziek of Hanover Park had been crossing the intersection at Eisleben Road and Snapdragon Street in Woodlands when she was hit by a BMW just before 7am on Friday.

Bronagh Hammond, the Director of Communications for the Western Cape Education Department, confirmed on Friday that Asheka had been a student teacher.

“I have just received confirmation that an intern at the school was knocked down this morning while travelling to the school.

“It would have been her second day working at the school as she was newly appointed.

“Our condolences to the friends and family and school community.”

A witness, taxi driver Arthur Williams, says he saw the “speeding” BMW hit the young woman, who landed under his own taxi.

Asheka died on impact and emergency workers found her broken body lying in the street with her handbag next to her.

Picture: Supplied

Arthur tells the Daily Voice the driver had been speeding down the street, and after hitting her, the young woman landed under his taxi, and he had had to reverse.

“This was a terrible thing to witness,” a shocked Arthur said.

“We were three taxis en route to Mitchells Plain from Cape Town via Eisleben Road. Just before the crossing, a taxi stopped. I was the third taxi.

“The BMW came past me in the right lane. Hy het baie vinnig aangekom, hy het nie vir haar gesien nie (He was approaching very fast. He did not see her).

“Visibility was very poor at that time. She was crossing the road when he knocked her under my vehicle.

“I had a taxi full of people and had to reverse.

“The driver stopped 150 metres away. When he came to me, I told him she gave her last breath.

“Emergency services were not there yet and I stopped a traffic cop and blocked the traffic with my taxi before others could arrive.”

Gadija Buziek, Asheka’s mom, says her daughter was passionate about teaching: “She was just lovely, amazing and passionate.”

She was one of four children living in Hanover Park.

Police spokesman, Captain FC van Wyk, says upon arrival at the scene, officers saw a silver BMW.

“Allegedly the pedestrian had been crossing the road when she was hit by the vehicle. Police have opened a case of culpable homicide.”

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Mabija on 082 411 2382.