'Shooter only targeted my mom and ignored rest of the family'

Cape Town – As the country started Women’s Month celebrations, a mother was killed in her Nyanga home. Nomelikhaya Mayekiso, 45, was shot three times by one of three men who entered her home in New Houses, Boys Town, on Sunday night. Her son, Mkhuseli Mayekiso, 24, said around 9pm there was a knock on their door. “We had just finished eating supper when we heard a knock on the door. My mother asked who it was and the person did not say his name,” said Mkhuseli. He said his mother eventually told the guy he must come in and when he stepped inside the house, he started shooting.

He said his younger sister and his nephews were also home at the time.

But Mkhuseli says the shooter only targeted his mother and didn’t bother with the rest of the family.

He said: “They did not take anything valuable in the house, they just left after shooting her three times.”

The heartbroken son said they have been living in their new house for two weeks after moving there from an informal settlement in the area.

Now Mkhuseli and his four siblings are orphaned as his father passed away long ago.

“My mother was a breadwinner in our home. I don’t know what we are going to do now to survive or how we are going to bury her,” said the distraught son.

He said his mother was loved by all their neighbours and he does not understand why anyone would want to kill her.

Nyanga Community Police Forum chairperson Martin Makhasi said it is sad that a woman has been murdered right at the beginning of Women’s Month.

He says: “She is not the first person to be killed in that area; another woman who was a community liaison officer for the housing project was also killed earlier this year.”

He pleaded with the community to come forward with any information that may assist the police in finding the perpetrators.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder has been opened for investigation.

“According to information, police attended to a shooting incident at the address, upon their arrival they were informed that unidentified suspects shot and wounded a [45-year-old] female,” she says.

Rwexana says the victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment where she died on arrival.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

Daily Voice