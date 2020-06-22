Shooting took 15-year-old girl's only family

Cape Town – A 15-year-old girl is the sole survivor of her family after her brother was murdered in Uitsig. It is for this reason that community leader and crime-fighter Pastor Adam Alexander is now appealing for assistance to help bury Ricardo Witbooi, 21. Ricardo was last seen by his guardian, Annie Maarman, 57, on Wednesday before he was shot in Magnolia Street, just one street away. On Friday morning, Annie went to identify his body at the morgue at Tygerberg Hospital. She has been looking after Ricardo and his little sister since they lost their parents. “I am a family friend and became their guardian after their parents died,” explains Annie.

“The dad was murdered when Ricardo was just nine and then the mom died due to illness five years ago. On Wednesday night, we heard gunshots, but we didn’t know it was him that was shot.

Ricardo Witbooi Picture: Supplied

“When I didn’t hear from him again or see him on Thursday, I contacted the police. I was told to view the body at the mortuary. I identified him (Friday).

“I cannot tell you why they shot him because he wasn’t a gangster. Now his sister is alone.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 20s are being investigated after he was shot and killed in Marigold Street, Ravensmead, on 17 June at 11.30pm. No one has been arrested as yet.”

Alexander, who buried the orphan's parents, says they are now appealing for help to bury Ricardo. He says Ricardo was not a gangster or criminal.

Pastor Adam Alexander Picture: Supplied

“My plea is to the community, this young man was robbed of his life. Now, his 15-year-old sister is alone and she cannot do this burial alone.

“I am asking you to open your hearts, to help this child and her brother who was killed. This young man grew up in front of me and he was not part of any gang.”

If you can help, contact Pastor Alexander on 067 169 5995.

Daily Voice