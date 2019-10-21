Western Cape - The notice to appear in court served on the owner of a store where Liezel Haskin’s son was denied access was not done in time, said Mitchells Plain Magistrate Rene Hindley in the Equality Court.
Haskin’s five-year-old son, Connor, has Down syndrome and developmental delays associated with West syndrome. He requires around-the-clock care and he uses a special-needs wheelchair known as a buggy.
In April, Haskin went to a superette in Woodlands, Mitchell's Plain, to buy groceries. She was told she could no longer enter the store with Connor’s buggy.
Haskin told GroundUp that she explained to the staff that she was a single mother and could not leave Connor without proper care. She was told to either “leave Connor in his buggy at the door or carry him while shopping in the store”.
The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities referred Haskin’s case to law firm Webber Wentzel. Candidate lawyer Nkosinathi Thema and attorney Odette Gendenhuys are now assisting Haskin to take the store owner, Salaudin Khan, to the Equality Court.