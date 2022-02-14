Shopping mall murals aim to spread the love this Valentine’s Day

HYPROP Investment has teamed up with a Cape Town based creative specialist to erect a mural in its shopping centres and members of the public are urged to participate in painting a part of the mural. Digital artist, Mignon Rochato, 21, was tasked with designing a mural for Hyprop’s “This is Love” campaign running this month.

The company has the mural up in its shopping centres based in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria. South Africa - Cape Town - 14 February 2022 - Digital artist Mignon Rochato infront of her 'This Is Love' design. This is Love, is a mural created by a young digital artist, Mignon Rochato. Members of the public have been involved in painting in the colours of this fabulous depiction of love in all its many guises. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) “The idea is for the public to come in and paint by numbers, meaning they can fill a little block and from February 15 up to 28 will be able to take pictures at the murals and post it on their social media pages and tag the shopping centres they visited. “The mural is to essentially to depict all different types of love, whether it be generational love, family love, etc. I tried representing all the different types of love as well as making it as diverse as our country is,” Rochato told IOL.

Members of the public can visit Canal Walk, Cape Gate or Somerset Mall in Cape Town; or visit Clearwater Mall, Hyde Park Corner, Rosebank Mall or The Glen in Johannesburg; or opt to go to Woodlands in Pretoria to join in the fun. South Africa - Cape Town - 14 February 2022 - This is Love, is a mural created by a young digital artist, Mignon Rochato. This mural is located in Canal Walk. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Christie Stanbridge, brand and campaigns marketing manager at Hyprop, has encouraged the public to join this initiative. “Members of the public are also being encouraged to share their stories of love – whether it’s romantic, compassionate, hospitality, etc. In this way, Hyprop is looking to spread the love across the country. Let’s face it, we all need a little bit of joy in our lives right now,” Stranbridge said.

The young designer, who does many freelance gigs, said this has to be her biggest project to date. “I love all creative avenues and growing up I was not super good at academics but really good in art. So I took this and later studied visual communications and enjoyed it. Drawing for me is fun. “Doing this mural has been really fun. Being able to illustrate this mural and knowing that my grandparents and parents can go into a shopping centre to view my work is a real proud moment for me,” Rochato said.

She said she loves what she does and feels most at ease when creating, illustrating, interacting and ideating. “I believe there is always something to learn and growth is continuous. “My biggest goal in life is to use my creative skills to add a little colour to this sometimes monochrome world we live in,” Rochato said.