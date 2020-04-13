Sick during lockdown? Here's what you need to know

CAPE TOWN – What happens if you get ill during the national lockdown? Will you be able to go to a doctor? What precautions should you take? Here’s the answers to any questions you may have.

You need to remember the following: You can still seek medical care during the lockdown.

Emergency services including doctors, clinics, hospitals and pharmacies continue to operate as usual.

Practice hygiene when you go out, wash your hands when leaving home, do so again at your destination and before you depart for home.

If you are showing symptoms of Covid-19 and need medical care:





* Call your doctor or clinic and report your symptoms.





* Wear a facemask when you enter the healthcare facility.





* Ask your healthcare professional to inform the NICD if you test positive for Covid-19.





* Keep a distance of at least one-and-a-half meters from your family members at home.





This article was first published on Coronavirus Monitor



