Sharpeville residents come out in numbers to screen and test for Covid-19. Testing is critical for infected people to get the treatment they need and for health officials to stay on top of treatment. File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Sick during lockdown? Here's what you need to know

By Staff Reporter Time of article published Apr 13, 2020

CAPE TOWN – What happens if you get ill during the national lockdown? Will you be able to go to a doctor? What precautions should you take? Here’s the answers to any questions you may have.

You need to remember the following:
  • You can still seek medical care during the lockdown.
  • Emergency services including doctors, clinics, hospitals and pharmacies continue to operate as usual.
  • Practice hygiene when you go out, wash your hands when leaving home, do so again at your destination and before you depart for home.
 
If you are showing symptoms of Covid-19 and need medical care:

* Call your doctor or clinic and report your symptoms.

* Wear a facemask when you enter the healthcare facility. 

* Ask your healthcare professional to inform the NICD if you test positive for Covid-19.

* Keep a distance of at least one-and-a-half meters from your family members at home.

