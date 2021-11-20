Silvermine Dam closed until further notice after drowning
Silvermine Dam will be closed until further notice.
This comes after Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) confirmed that the body of a 26-year-old man was recovered from Silvermine Dam after he drowned on Saturday morning.
According to TMNP manager Frans van Rooyen, the body was found by a SAPS diving unit on Saturday afternoon. The family has identified the body.
In a statement on Facebook, SANParks said the dam will be closed until further notice.
“Table Mountain National Park will continue to provide updates on progress being made once the information becomes available and we kindly request visitors to be patient with us during this time,” the statement read.
Earlier this week, TMNP staff members began a safety awareness campaign at Lion's Head, Signal Hill and Platteklip Gorge in the northern section of the park.
The campaign will see safety information shared with visitors entering the park in these areas.
"We have embarked on this campaign since we're approaching a busy season and some visitors are not familiar with the mountain or the hiking routes, and it's easier for them to get lost or sometimes get injured. This will be an ongoing campaign and we'll be partnering with our stakeholders to create more safety awareness," said TMNP section ranger Brightness Luthuli.
IOL