Silvermine Dam closed until further notice after drowning

This comes after Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) confirmed that the body of a 26-year-old man was recovered from Silvermine Dam after he drowned on Saturday morning.

Silvermine Dam will be closed until further notice.

According to TMNP manager Frans van Rooyen, the body was found by a SAPS diving unit on Saturday afternoon. The family has identified the body.

In a statement on Facebook, SANParks said the dam will be closed until further notice.

“Table Mountain National Park will continue to provide updates on progress being made once the information becomes available and we kindly request visitors to be patient with us during this time,” the statement read.