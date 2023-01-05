Similar incidents elsewhere involving aggressive seals, NSRI says after seal attack on Clifton Beach

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said incidents involving aggressive seals have been reported in Hout Bay and Yzerfontein, similar to the recent encounter at Clifton Beach. In recent months, incidents were also reported at Fish Hoek Beach and Noordhoek, the NSRI added.

Story continues below Advertisement

This comes after a video of a young seal exhibiting unusually aggressive behaviour at Clifton 4th Beach went viral. The clip shows the seal attacking a child and other beachgoers frolicking in the surf on Tuesday. While trying to separate the seal from the child, the boy’s father was also bitten. In the video, the seal then moves into the surf and heads towards another bather.

The other victim, a US actress who was bitten six times, said she was on the mend. The NSRI and City of Cape Town (CoCT) are appealing to bathers to be cautious following the incident. It said the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was in attendance but the seal pup was no longer there.

Story continues below Advertisement

The department of environment and marine scientists are investigating the incident. NSRI chief executive officer Dr Cleave Robertson advised those bitten to seek immediate professional medical attention at their doctor or a hospital emergency room. “Bite wounds from seals become severely infected and require thorough cleaning. Wounds of this nature should not immediately be stitched closed and the patient should be prescribed broad spectrum antibiotics. Without professional medical care results in significant infection,” Robertson said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He further appealed to bathers and paddlers to stay clear of seals and avoid marine animals in their environment. “Anyone encountering an aggressive seal should stay clear and call the SPCA and Police or CoCT Law Enforcement officers,” Robertson added. Last month, another seal made headlines after it was seen casually waddling across a busy road in Cape Town.