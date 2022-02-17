Single mom from Bonteheuwel determined to break barriers in male dominated fields

Cape Town - While jobs such as diesel mechanics, auto electricians are seen as predominantly male, this Cape Town mother is set on changing the stereotype. Kayla Du Toit, 28, from Bonteheuwel, continues reaching for the stars and showing young girls out there that there’s nothing wrong with getting your hands dirty.

Kayla Du Toit, 28, a single mother from Bonteheuwel is determined to break barriers in a male dominated career field. Photo: Supplied The single mother who is a qualified diesel mechanic, diesel fitter and now is currently doing her apprenticeship in the auto electrical trade hopes to inspire those who think they can’t do it, because society deems it ‘unlady-like’ for a woman to be working in oil and grease. While she may be reaping the benefits, starting out, it took hard work getting to where she is today. Kayla Du Toit, 28, a single mother from Bonteheuwel is determined to break barriers in a male dominated career field. Photo: Supplied “I have been studying so long I could have been a doctor,” she laughs.

“In Grade 10, I transferred from an all-girls school to Spes Bona High School, and at the time of choosing my subjects, I had no clue what I wanted to do. I chose maths, science and mechanical technology, and I liked it. I had no father or manly figure who influenced me into this field. “While doing those subjects, I liked it inspired me to lean towards these fields,” she told IOL. Kayla Du Toit, 28, a single mother from Bonteheuwel is determined to break barriers in a male dominated career field. Photo: Supplied When asked about her motivating factor through it all, Du Toit said her eight-year-old daughter.

“I only want the best for my daughter. My mother passed on, nine months later, my daughter’s father passed on in a car crash. She was only two years old. “I took that as my biggest motivation, and I try my best to be an example for my daughter,” Du Toit said. Stationed at the Golden Arrow bus depot in Epping, Du Toit works alongside three other females and men, of course.

“As a female, it is difficult to enter this field. You always have to prove yourself. Always work harder to prove you deserve to be in this field. One gets quite a few female electricians, but female diesel mechanics are quite rare,” Du Toit told IOL. She hopes to inspire the youth in choosing this field which she is so passionate about. Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie could not contain his pride for Du Toit.