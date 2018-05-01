Cape Town - A total of 30 people have been arrested by members of Public Order Police (POPS) following several run-ins between the police and protesters along Jakes Gerwel and the R300 in Cape Town, police said on Wednesday.

The protest, reportedly about service delivery in the Siqalo informal settlement, that started in the early hours of Wednesday morning, saw a number of vehicles pelted with stones, an ATM damaged and a stall set alight.

Several roads in and around Mitchell’s Plain were closed due to the protest action. According to City officials, Jakes Gerwel Drive was closed between the R300 and Highlands Drive, while other road closures included key arteries Weltevreden and Morgenster, and Varkensvlei roads, as well as Highlands and Fulan.

At abut 3.30pm, city officials said that Jakes Gerwel drive had been reopened and Weltevreden, Morgester and Varkensvlei roads were still being cleaned.

"All the arrested persons will be charged with public violence and are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court soon," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"Our forces will remain on the ground to monitor the situation," Rwexana said.

IOL



