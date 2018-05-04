Eight people arrested during violent clashes in Mitchells Plain have been released on warning following their appearance in court. Picture: City of Cape Town

Cape Town - Eight people arrested during violent clashes in Mitchells Plain this week have been released on warning following their appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s court.

This comes after a week of unrest following skirmishes between Mitchells Plain residents and protesters from the nearby Siqalo informal settlement who had blockaded key roads over over service delivery demands. One person was killed when a minibus taxi sped through the crowds.

Meanwhile, Siqalo residents gathered outside the Athlone Magistrate's Court where some 30 members of their community were also set to appear in relation to the unrest this week which saw police use rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the crowd.

A petrol station, ATM, and a shop were set alight during the violence on Wednesday.

At the time of publishing, the City of Cape Town confirmed that the situation was calm as police and City officials kept a close watch on the area.

African News Agency/ANA