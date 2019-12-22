Experts say with the agricultural sector in a recession due to poor outputs as a result of drought, predictions for the economic outlook for the coming year remained bleak.
Parts of the Western Cape are still experiencing severe drought and some communities are relying on goodwill donations to survive.
Earlier this month, the Water Warriors organisation led one of its biggest donation handouts to communities in the Karoo, where some despondent farmers are on the verge of losing their farms.
With harvest already in progress, farmers in the area are anticipating lower than average yields.