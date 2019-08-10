Photo: SAPS

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have arrested six suspects in connection with a murder, a car hijacking, and a business robbery in three separate incidents this week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said on Saturday. "Efforts to deal with the scourge of hijackings and other serious crimes in the Nyanga precinct resulted in the arrest of four suspects in two different cases," Captain FC van Wyk said.

Two suspects, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on Thursday in the Crossroads area. Their arrest came as a result of a case of murder and robbery of a 54-year-old man on Wednesday morning in Crossroads.

"The victim had fought with the suspects who tried to rob him and the suspect assaulted him with a brick. He was rushed to the clinic in the area but later succumbed to the injuries. Due to sterling investigation the suspects were arrested," Van Wyk said.

Two other suspects, aged 20 and 22, were also arrested on Wednesday while they were stripping a vehicle in Klipfontein Mission in Old Crossroads. "The police were on patrol when they noticed the two perpetrators in the act of stripping a Green Toyota Tazz which was reported stolen earlier this month in Philippi East."

"The members also recovered vehicle seats and doors. Two registration plates were also recovered and tested; one registration plate came out on a Toyota Hilux which was stolen in 2015 in Grassy Park and the other came out on a Toyota Conquest which was reported stolen last month in Bishop Lavis."

The four suspects were expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder and robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle respectively, Van Wyk said.

In a third incident, members of the Maitland SAPS flying squad followed up on information on a business robbery at a clothing shop in a shopping mall in Wynberg.

"The two suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cellular telephones, an undisclosed amount of cash, and clothing."

The officers arrested two suspects, aged 33 and 38, in Makhaza, Harare in Khayelitsha within an hour after the robbery occurred. The stolen cellphones were recovered and officers also seized "a gas revolver and a gas pistol".

The suspects were due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of business robbery, Van Wyk said.

African News Agency (ANA)