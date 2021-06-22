Six kids’ Father’s Day agony after dancing man gunned down

Cape Town – A dad of six died on Father’s Day after being gunned down in the street by heartless gangsters. The traumatised children of Anthony Griebelaar, 52, from Parkwood, spent Sunday grieving after being told that he had succumbed to three bullet wounds on Saturday night.

His girlfriend, Ingrid Meyer, 37, says he was shot just metres from his home in Blackbird Avenue. “It was just before midnight and he was standing and dancing to the music because there was a party further up in the street,” she says. “I was in the kitchen and my children came running in, screaming that he was shot.

“He was shot in the arm and in the chest and they even shot him in the back as he tried to run away.” Anthony was rushed to Retreat Day Hospital where he was later declared dead. “I came home on Father’s Day and had to tell my children,” cries Ingrid. “They didn’t even get to wish him happy Father’s Day.

“We are very heartbroken because he was a friendly guy who loved spending time with his children. “He was employed at a cleaning company but they lost their contract and he spent most of his time with his children and taking them to the park. “He is a father of six children with his youngest being only two-years-old.”

SAPS’ Dawood Laing confirmed the incident, saying: “It was a senseless shooting and he was an innocent man who was shot for just being in the street. “To date we have taken two members from the Six Bobs gang in for questioning and are hoping to send them to court once they have been charged.” He says during the investigation it was revealed that the Six Bobs gang are on the hunt for Merlin “Ta Mils” Japhta, 35, who is also wanted by police for murder.

Laing says the Americans gang member has been on the run for several weeks now after allegedly killing a member of the Six Bobs gang. “The Six Bobs are looking for Ta Mils in Parkwood and that is why there are so many shootings. They want revenge and will keep going back to look for him. “This is why we issued an alert for people to come out and piemp where Ta Mils is hiding as he is also wanted by the police.