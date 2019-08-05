Picture: Supplied

Port Elizabeth - Six people were killed when a bus overturned on the R61 between Beaufort West and Aberdeen, the Eastern Cape department of transport said on Monday. The department spokesperson, Unathi Bhinqosa, said the accident occurred on Sunday night when the driver lost control and the bus with 42 passengers overturned 40km from Aberdeen.

Bhinqosa said three women, two men and a young boy were declared dead while four other people sustained serious injuries.

The injured were treated at Midlands Hospital in Graaff-Reinet and Aberdeen Hospital.

Bhinqosa said the bus was ferrying people from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape Transport MEC, Weziwe Tikana sent her condolences to the families of the deceased while wishing a speedy to those recovering in hospital.

Tikana said a thourough investigation would be done to ascertain the cause of the accident.

African News Agency/ANA