Six new confirmed cases of Covid-19 brings Western Cape's total to 16 cases

Cape Town - The Western Cape health department on Monday said it had received notification of six more laboratory confirmed cases of Covid-19, between 14 and 15 March, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 16. In a statement, the department said that all six positive tests were received from private laboratories and feedback given to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases. “These six new cases, adding to the existing 10, all presented to private facilities with flu-like symptoms and recent international travel history to various countries,” the statement said. It added that all 16 confirmed cases are being monitored and followed up by health teams for 14 days. This includes regular testing every second or third day. Their close contacts are also being followed up. Patients will be declared virus free if they test negative after two consecutive tests.

The department also urged citizens who display symptoms of Covid-19 to stay at home, self-isolate and contact the Hotline 0800 029 999.

“They will advise you on the next steps. For Western Cape citizens struggling to get through to the Hotline an alternative number has been set up to assist local citizens with health related information on Covid-19 – 021 928 4102,” the department said.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the outbreak a national disaster, with the government implementing various measures to curb the spread of the virus. Public gatherings of more than 100 people were banned, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The provincial health department further urged citizens to avoid large gatherings such as events, public spaces and crowds to prevent the spread of the virus.

“By adhering to these social distancing instructions as communicated by the president, the spread of the virus from person to person can be prevented. We all need to work together to slow the spread of the virus and ultimately prevent it.

"By making the basic hygiene principles part of our daily lives and limiting social gatherings you play a big role in preventing the further spread of Covid-19,” it said.

African News Agency (ANA)