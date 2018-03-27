Cape Town - Six people have been shot in Elsies River in just two days in what is believed to be a flare-up of a gang turf war.

On Saturday, five people were shot, including two women, two men and a 12-year-old boy who was rushed to Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

On Friday, a 15-year-old girl from Eureka Estate got the shock of her life when she was hit by a stray gang bullet while brushing her teeth.

The teen was getting ready for school when a bullet struck her buttock as rival gangs were shooting at each other in nearby 40th Street.

The bullet could not be removed as it may result in the girl being paralysed.

A resident, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, says gangsters are holding them hostage.

“We cannot even walk to the shop. Many of us fear for our lives when we have to leave the house to earn an honest living,” the resident says.

Ward Councillor, Beverly van Reenen, says: “Apparently, the girl was shot in the buttocks and is currently out of danger. However the bullet could not be removed as it is lying at a very dangerous area in her body, near a big artery and a nerve, if it is removed, there is a real risk that she may be paralysed.”

Van Reenen says various projects have been initiated to combat crime, including holding marches, vigils, community and street meetings.

“I frequently encourage our parents to ensure that our youth get the education which they so rightfully deserve, education is an alternative to crime,” the ward councillor explains.

Police did not respond to queries for comment.

