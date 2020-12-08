Slain dad, wounded daughter ’in wrong place at wrong time’

Cape Town – A 12-year-old girl lies wounded in hospital and her father was killed by gangsters who went on a shooting spree in Mitchells Plain on Sunday. In the first of two shootings, the suspects opened fire at a house in Bering Close, Rocklands, and injured a man in the arm before running away. Community members chased after the shooters who ran in the direction of the innocent girl who was walking with her dad and gunned them down. The first victim, a 21-year-old, says the father and his child were in the wrong place at the wrong time. GANG-RELATED: Americans skollie shot in arm. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The man, who admitted to the Daily Voice that he is a gangster, explains: “I’m an American gang member and this shooting was gang-related.

“I was walking my dog when three guys walked up to me with their guns and they shot at me.

“I ran home and we chased the suspects. [The dad] and his daughter were hit on the way from his mom’s house."

The girl was hit in the left side and is now at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital while her dad died on the scene.

Colonel André Traut confirms the shooting: “Mitchells Plain police attended a complaint of a shooting on corners of Park Avenue and Spine Road, Rocklands.

“The deceased, a 38-year-old male, was reportedly walking with his 12-year-old daughter when they were shot at.

“The female had been injured on her left side and was rushed to hospital.”

Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder for investigation.

“No persons have been arrested and the motive is gang-related,” Traut adds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective / Constable Morgan de Bruyn of Mitchells Plain CID at 082 777 8076.

