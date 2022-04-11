Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, April 11, 2022

Some Cape Town areas to be affected by electrical maintenance this week

Planned electrical maintenance is expected to take place across the City of Cape Town this week. File Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has announced it will be conducting necessary routine maintenance on electrical infrastructure this week in various areas of the metro.

The maintenance will interrupt normal electricity supply to households.

“This is how we ensure reliable electricity supply and good management of our public infrastructure,” it said.

“We encourage residents to always double check on the City’s social media channels to see if their area will be affected by the regular electricity maintenance during the week.”

Areas affected by electrical maintenance this week. Photo: City of Cape Town

The maintenance is planned from Monday until Sunday, April 17.

The City of Cape Town has also given tips to residents who will be affected by the electrical maintenance.

Areas affected by electrical maintenance this week. Photo: City of Cape Town

It has urged residents to switch off appliances at the wall socket ahead of maintenance to reduce the risk of damage caused by power surges.

All electrical installations should be treated as live for the duration of the interruption as the electrical supply could be restored at any time.

Areas affected by electrical maintenance this week. Photo: City of Cape Town

Some areas will be affected from 6am until 6pm, 8.30am until 6pm and 9am until 4pm while others will be affected from 11pm until 6am.

The affected areas include: Somerset West, Wynberg, Constantia, parts of Mitchells Plain, Strand, Gardens, Milnerton, Bellville and Century City.

[email protected]

IOL

