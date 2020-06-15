Some dam levels rise by more than 5% in the Western Cape

Cape Town – Some major dam levels in the Western Cape have risen by more than 5% thanks to the welcome downpours at the end of last week.

The Clanwilliam and Berg River dams are among those to have risen by more than 5%.

The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 40.1% (2019: 35.9%). The dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are combined at 57.9% (2019: 48.6%), climbing by over 3% from the previous week.

Anton Bredell, the Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, says the total average dam level for the province has increased by more than 4% week on week.

“We are happy to see the dam levels increasing as the winter rain starts falling. We hope to see more rain in weeks and months to come.