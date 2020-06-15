Some dam levels rise by more than 5% in the Western Cape
Cape Town – Some major dam levels in the Western Cape have risen by more than 5% thanks to the welcome downpours at the end of last week.
The Clanwilliam and Berg River dams are among those to have risen by more than 5%.
The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 40.1% (2019: 35.9%). The dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are combined at 57.9% (2019: 48.6%), climbing by over 3% from the previous week.
Anton Bredell, the Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, says the total average dam level for the province has increased by more than 4% week on week.
“We are happy to see the dam levels increasing as the winter rain starts falling. We hope to see more rain in weeks and months to come.
"The cold weather has also seen lots of snow on the higher-lying areas of the province. This is a good sign, with melting snow in the spring boosting dams further.
"Rainfall also helps replenish underground water reservoirs we have been using in some areas in ongoing efforts to ensure all communities have drinking water.”
he public continues to be urged to use water responsibly and as sparingly as possible.
Major dam statistics
Voëlvlei Dam – 54.1% full this week (2019: 55.3%. Last week: 51.2%)
Bergriver Dam – 73.1% full this week (2019: 72.9%. Last week: 68.2%).
Theewaterskloof Dam – 54.8% full this week (2019: 40.3%. Last week: 51.3%)
Clanwilliam Dam 13.6% – (2019: 12.6%. Last week: 7.1%)IOL